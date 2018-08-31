Man stabbed multiple times in Cobourg

Three people are in custody following an early-morning stabbing in Cobourg.

Today’s Northumberland reports police and paramedics were called to a home on Elgin Street East around 1:30 a.m. where they found a man outside bleeding near a pickup truck.

READ MORE: 2nd victim dies after stabbings outside of west-end Toronto mall

He was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with multiple stab wounds, the article notes.

Three people are in custody following a stabbing on Elgin Street East in Cobourg around 1:30 am. OPP canine and ERT tracked the suspects. Victim has been airlifted from Northumberland Hills Hospital with numerous stab wounds. pic.twitter.com/AuMhdKouiB — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) August 31, 2018

Cobourg police were assisted by Northumberland OPP’s emergency response team and a canine team to search the area.

Less than an hour later, the canine unit located three individuals south of Elgin Street. The blog says one of the individuals was found in the woods east of Alexandra Drive.

Police have not released any details but remain at the house.

— More to come