Copper wire stolen from quarry worksite in western New Brunswick
Police are investigating after copper wire was stolen from a quarry worksite in Plymouth, N.B. this week.
New Brunswick RCMP say the wires were cut and removed from quarry machinery at a Cooks Construction Ltd. site on Simcox Road.
Police believe it happened sometime between Monday and Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
