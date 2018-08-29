London city councillors endorse South St. development

City council has given the go-ahead to the redevelopment of the former Victoria Hospital site.

Councillors voted 13-0 to approve zoning changes at 391 South St. during their meeting Tuesday.

READ MORE: London City Hall readies zoning changes needed for Gateway’s proposed $140M casino

The project — which has been designed by Toronto-based property management and real estate company Medallion — includes two proposed apartment towers, a public courtyard that connects to the river, and will allow for the preservation of the Colborne Building.

“I think it’s very good to see Medallion coming forward with this kind of application,” said Coun. Jesse Helmer.

“I think the design of the building [relates well] with the rest of the neighbourhood — how it’s taller at the back towards the river and shorter towards the residential neighbourhood and how it’s going to interact with this future civic space that’s going to be built on one of the corners,” he said.

“I think that’s all going in a very positive direction and this is just phase one of what could be multiple phases of building out a new development in this area.”

While Coun. Stephen Turner said he likes the design, he had some issues with the lack of affordable housing options.

READ MORE: Adelaide underpass gets green light from London city council

“One of the things I really want to be cautious of as we move forward on this is rapidly gentrifying the neighbourhood,” said Turner.

“If we put a large amount of units, and very desirable units, in an area that has a diversity of housing prices, we may very quickly create a bit of a pricing monoculture within the neighbourhood and start to shift some people out of their homes that could really use their homes right now,” he said.

WATCH: Huge proposed development for North Shore raises traffic concerns

Turner urged council to consider affordable housing for future projects at the South Street site.