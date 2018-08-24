London City Hall readies zoning changes needed for Gateway’s proposed $140M casino

City hall is working through the necessary steps to rezone land in the city’s east end.

Right now the land, which the city owns together with the Western Fair, has been cleared to allow for schools, daycares, and parking lots as well as a special provision that allows the Western Fair Association and all of its activities to be there.

READ MORE: London city council votes in favour of new casino with preference at Western Fair

The application asks for zoning changes that would permit specific recreational and entertainment uses such as hotels, restaurants, retail, craft brewers and amusement parks.

Londoners will have a chance to learn about the proposed changes at a community meeting Thursday, Aug. 30 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at BMO Centre.

READ MORE: Gateway reveals vision for new London casino development

“The next step after that will be a public participation meeting down at city hall in front of the environment and planning committee to deal with the zoning aspects,” said Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer.

“What exactly are they looking for? Is the parking requirement appropriate? Is the height appropriate? The additional uses they’re looking for — are those all appropriate for that particular site?” he said.

WATCH: Calls for inquiry into Ontario casino contract

The rezoning is necessary for Gateway to move ahead with their proposed $140-million casino at the Western Fairgrounds.