Air compressor stolen from Caledonia construction site

A large air compressor and trailer have been stolen from a construction site on McKenzie Road in Caledonia.

The theft was reported on Monday afternoon, but police believe the robbery occurred sometime overnight last Thursday.

The beige-coloured Ingersoll Rand P185 Air Compressor was attached to a trailer and is worth about $30,000.

Members of the Haldimand County OPP street crime unit are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at http://www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.