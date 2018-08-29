Crime
August 29, 2018 10:07 am

Peterborough man charged with unlawfully entering residence, damaging property

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man faces charges after unlawfully entering a dwelling and damaging property.

Peterborough Police Service
A A

A Peterborough man is facing charges after causing damage to a residence where he was not invited on Sunday.

Peterborough police say the accused entered a residence without the consent of the tenant and damaged property.

READ MORE: Quinte West man dies of injuries following house fire

Vincent Stephens, 40, of Peterborough was arrested at the scene and charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and breach of probation.

Stephens will appear in court on Sept. 13.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Mischief
Peterborough Police
unlawfully in a dwelling hous
Vandalism
Vincent Stephens

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News