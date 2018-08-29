Peterborough man charged with unlawfully entering residence, damaging property

A Peterborough man is facing charges after causing damage to a residence where he was not invited on Sunday.

Peterborough police say the accused entered a residence without the consent of the tenant and damaged property.

Vincent Stephens, 40, of Peterborough was arrested at the scene and charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and breach of probation.

Stephens will appear in court on Sept. 13.