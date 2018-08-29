Quinte West
August 29, 2018 9:53 am

Quinte West man dies of injuries following house fire

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Quinte West OPP say a man has died of his injuries following a house fire on Aug. 23.

Lars Hagberg / Canadian Press/File
A man rescued from a house fire in Trenton, Ont., last week has died.

Quinte West OPP say around 6 p.m. on Aug. 23, officers, Quinte West Fire Department and Hastings Quinte EMS responded to a house fire on Queen Street.

Police say the man was removed from the house by firefighters and later airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

OPP on Wednesday morning announced the man had died of his injuries while in hospital on Aug. 26.

He has been identified as Raven Cyril Dagnall, 24, of Quinte West.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

