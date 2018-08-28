Toronto Blue Jays

August 28, 2018 11:29 pm

Blue Jays’ Pannone struggles in 2nd MLB start as Orioles cruise to 12-5 win

By Todd Karpovich The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Thomas Pannone follows through on a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Baltimore.

Josh Rogers won his major league debut, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles rolled over the Toronto Blue Jays 12-5 on Tuesday night.

Rogers, acquired from the Yankees for closer Zach Britton in July, allowed three runs and seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk over five innings. He was the first left-handed pitcher to start a game for Baltimore this season.

Craig Gentry went 3 for 5 with his first home run and three RBIs for the Orioles, who won consecutive games for the first time this month.

Trey Mancini added a double and a triple, while Adam Jones tied a career high with four hits.

Blue Jays rookie left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-1) blanked the Orioles over seven innings last Wednesday to win his first major league start. This time, Pannone struggled, allowing seven runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Justin Smoak and Randal Grichuk homered for the Blue Jays, who lost for just the third time in 15 games against Baltimore. Grichuk also tied a career high with four hits, including an RBI single in the ninth off Tanner Scott.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out single by Chris Davis that scored Mancini. Davis went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

Baltimore pounded out 17 hits.

Mancini was also the spark in the third when he tripled and scored on a single by Jones. Davis followed with another single and Beckham hit a three-run shot that increased the lead to 5-0.

Toronto got on the board with an RBI single by Kevin Pillar in the fourth. After the Blue Jays won a manager’s challenge and loaded the bases later that inning, Rogers struck out Aledmys Diaz to end the threat.

Gentry hit a two-run shot in the bottom half that extended the lead to 7-1, ending Pannone’s night. The Blue Jays never threatened the rest of the way.

Global News