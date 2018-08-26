Morales sets Blue Jays record with 7th straight home run in loss to Phillies

Wilson Ramos homered and added three RBI as the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of a struggling Marco Estrada and defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday.

Vince Velasquez (9-9) allowed two earned on three hits while striking out six and walking three in five innings for the Phillies (70-60), who won for just the second time in eight games.

Estrada (7-10) had an afternoon to forget, surrendering five earned runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out two over parts of three innings.

Kendrys Morales hit a home run in his seventh consecutive game — eight homers in total — as the Blue Jays (60-70) had their season-high five game win streak snapped.

With one out in the first, Rhys Hoskins took Estrada’s 2-0 pitch deep for his 26th home run of the season. Carlos Santana followed up by putting the right-hander’s 1-1 change-up over the right-field wall for his 19th home run of the season.

Philly took a 3-0 lead on Ramos’s second inning ground rule double, which scored Scott Kingrey.

Maikel Franco hit a two-run home run off an Estrada fastball in the third — his 22nd of the season. Estrada then issued a walk to Odubel Herrera before being relieved by Justin Shafer.

Morales got Toronto on the board in the bottom of the third, taking Velasquez’s 2-0 pitch over the right-field wall for a two-run homer, his 21st of the season. Morales has home runs in seven consecutive games surpassing Jose Cruz Jr. (2001) for the longest home run streak in franchise history.

The 35-year-old also tied the fourth longest home run streak in MLB history and is just the seventh player all-time with a streak of at least seven games.

The Phillies took a 6-2 lead in the eighth when Cesar Hernandez scored on a Santana sac-fly.