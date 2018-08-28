Influx of Waterloo, Wilfred Laurier students prompts temporary traffic changes in Waterloo

With thousands of students flooding into Waterloo for school, the city announced that it will adjust traffic this weekend to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Lester, Spruce, Sunview and Regina streets will all have temporary limitations placed upon how the streets are accessed. A couple of the streets will also be made into one-way streets.

READ MORE: Gordon Street closed Saturday for University of Guelph move-in day

The city has also planned several events to help new students at both Waterloo University (WU) and Wilfred Laurier University (WLU) help adjust to life in Waterloo.

The first event, on Sept. 4, will see Waterloo Fire Rescue Services on campus at WLU to discuss the importance of fire safety.

On Sept. 6, WaterlooFest will take place at Waterloo Public Square from 4:30 p.m until 7 p.m. It is an orientation drop-in for students at both schools, featuring musical performers on stage, wandering performers, food trucks, community organizations and services booths.

READ MORE: Jordan Peterson sues Wilfred Laurier University after T.A. criticized for showing YouTube clip of him

The next day, City of Waterloo municipal enforcement and fire rescue services will be at the WLU Get Involved Fair to inform students about parking, property standards and more. Students can also gather similar information at the Veteran’s Green tent event on Sept. 12.

On Sept. 22, the annual MacGregor Albert Community Association BBQ will take place allowing students a chance to meet their new neighbours.

A list of changes to Waterloo streets this weekend:

Lester Street

• Lester Street will be one way, northbound traffic only, from Seagram Drive to Columbia Street West

• No access to Lester Street (south) from University Avenue West

• No access to Lester Street (north) from Columbia Street West

• No left turns onto Columbia Street West from Lester Street (north)

• No left turns onto University Avenue West from Lester Street (south)

• No through traffic from Lester Street (south) across University Avenue West

Spruce Street

• Spruce Street will be one way from Hickory Street West to Columbia Street West

• No access to Spruce Street from Columbia Street West

Sunview Street

• No left turns from University Avenue West to Sunview Street

Regina Street North

• No right turns onto Regina Street North from University Avenue East