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Canada

Nova Scotia has contracted four water bombers to help with wildfire season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2026 4:21 pm
1 min read
The Nova Scotia government is preparing for wildfire season by contracting four fixed-wing water bombers and a co-ordination plane for firefighting. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia government is preparing for wildfire season by contracting four fixed-wing water bombers and a co-ordination plane for firefighting. Angela Capobianco/Global News
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The Nova Scotia government is preparing for wildfire season by contracting four fixed-wing water bombers and a co-ordination plane for firefighting.

In a news release, Premier Tim Houston said wildfire seasons are becoming more intense and unpredictable, and the new equipment will help ensure the province is prepared.

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The $6.5-million contract for the four Air Tractor water bombers and one Cessna Caravan Bird Dog runs until Sept. 30 and can be extended if necessary.

Last August, the Long Lake wildfire burned for one month over 84 square kilometres and destroyed 20 homes in the Annapolis Valley.

Also in the valley, the Lake George wildfire broke out Sept. 28 and raged out of control for two weeks, forcing the evacuation of 350 civic addresses.

In 2023, the province experienced its worst wildfire season on record, losing more than 200 homes to fires that forced 22,000 people to flee their homes and businesses.

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