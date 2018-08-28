Canada
Gordon Street closed Saturday for University of Guelph move-in day

Move-in day at the University of Guelph is Saturday when 4,000 new students are expected to arrive for Orientation Week.

More than 4,000 new students will be making their way onto the University of Guelph campus this weekend and officials are warning of road closures and heavy traffic delays.

Residence move-ins will take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, with the bulk of students arriving on Sept. 1 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Gordon Street will be closed on Saturday between Stone Road and College Avenue.

Officials said drivers can expect heavier than normal congestion on Stone Road, College Avenue, University Avenue, Smith Lane and Victoria Road.

“Anyone without official U of G business is advised to avoid campus Sept. 1,” the university said in a news release.

McGilvray Road, South Ring Road, East Ring Road and Dundas Lane will be closed except for students moving in.

Buses will not be travelling onto the campus, either.

Cyclists and pedestrians on Gordon Street are being advised to use extra caution at major intersections.

