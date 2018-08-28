Toronto man charged in sexual assaults dating back 40 years: OPP

Police have charged a Toronto man in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.

According to Huronia West OPP, officers received complaints about alleged sexual assaults against young people dating back to the late 1970s.

Police say the alleged incidents took place at a private residence in Clearview Township when the victims were teenagers.

According to police, 68-year-old John Bain from Toronto has been charged with three counts of gross indecency, three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

According to police, Bain was a music teacher in Clearview Township from 1976 to 2006.

Police say the alleged assaults took place during the period Bain was employed as a music teacher, however, they could not say for sure whether the victims were Bain’s students.

Police say Bain was arrested on Aug. 2, and was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Officers believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.