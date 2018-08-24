Cobourg man charged with historical sexual assault involving a minor

A Cobourg man has been charged with historical sexual assault charges involving a minor.

Durham police launched an investigation in July after an individual came forward with sexual assault allegations. It’s alleged the victim was sexually assaulted on three separate occasions between January 2001 and June 2006.

The individual was a minor at the time, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of Todd Reader, 51, of Cobourg. He has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and exposure to a person under 14 years.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police advise Reader is known to have owned and operated several restaurants including one in Cobourg.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims,” police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police Service’s Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

