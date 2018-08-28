Feds and province offer $1M in funding to Nova Scotia wine industry

Ottawa and the province of Nova Scotia are injecting more than a million dollars into Nova Scotia’s wine industry to help it expand into international markets.

The announcement was made Tuesday on behalf of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

A $398,200 non-repayable contribution from ACOA’s Innovative Communities Fund will allow Perennia Food and Agriculture Inc. to buy a mobile filtration system. The province, through the Department of Agriculture, is also contributing $398,200 to the filtration system. According to ACOA, the equipment will be able provide filtration for sparkling and still wines and enhance Nova Scotia’s product so that it can be more competitive internationally.

“Perennia is incredibly pleased that ACOA and the Province are providing funding for Perennia to offer the wine industry a mobile cross flow filtration unit,” said Viliam Zvalo, Perennia’s CEO, in a news release.

“This technology will decrease filtration time for wineries, reduce the risk of microbial contamination, provide more flexibility for wineries as to when to bottle, and ultimately support the preservation of the high quality and aromatics of our exceptional wines for both local and export markets.”

ACOA’s Business Development Program is also offering a $241,606 non-repayable contribution to the Winery Association of Nova Scotia (WANS) to implement a two-year plan to develop international markets for local wines. The province is committing $80,539 to the same project.

“Nova Scotia wineries produce high quality products, and we’re extremely proud of the recognition and awards Nova Scotia wines receive. This funding will help Nova Scotia wineries to take our story to the world by expanding the marketing of Nova Scotia wines internationally, and providing additional opportunities for Nova Scotians in the industry,” said Jerry White, the executive director of WANS, in a news release.

The local wine industry has taken a hit recently.

Earlier this year, unusually persistent frost damaged crops at Nova Scotia vineyards. The founder of Benjamin Bridge told Global News record-low temperatures meant his projected production was down by 50 per cent.