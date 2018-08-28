Alberta NDP MP Linda Duncan won’t seek 4th term in Edmonton Strathcona

The federal New Democrat Party’s only Alberta MP is not going to run in the next federal election.

Today I am announcing I will not be seeking re-election in 2019. I will continue to represent Edmonton Strathcona until the election, but it’s time to pass the torch to another." #cdnpoli #yeg https://t.co/ukT5mM8vQ2 — Linda Duncan (@LindaDuncanMP) August 28, 2018

On her Facebook page Tuesday morning, Edmonton Strathcona MP Linda Duncan said “it is time to pass the torch to another.”

“I have been deeply touched by every single person who has thanked me for my service, or said they hoped I will run again in 2019,” Duncan wrote.

“It is the wonderful people of Edmonton Strathcona that have kept me energized. I am profoundly grateful that they elected me three times.”

READ MORE: Linda Duncan wins only seat in Alberta for NDP

Duncan was first elected in 2008, and the only non-Conservative MP to get elected in Alberta. Conservative Rahim Jaffer held the riding from 1997 to 2006 until Duncan defeated him in an upset 2008 victory by a margin of just 463 votes.

She was re-elected in 2011 and 2015.

READ MORE: NDP MP to introduce bill putting rail oil shipments under same scrutiny as pipelines

Duncan currently serves as the NDP’s Critic for International Development and the deputy critic for Environment and Climate Change.

“I will continue working hard inside and outside the House of Commons to hold the government accountable for its responsibilities to Canadians,” she wrote.

Before entering politics, Duncan worked as an international environmental law consultant in Edmonton.

The next federal election is expected to take place in October 2019.