Body found at Port Union Waterfront Park in Toronto being treated as ‘suspicious’

Toronto police are investigating after a body was pulled from Lake Ontario in east-end Toronto.

Police said they responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Port Union Waterfront Park near Port Union Road south of Lawrence Avenue East.

Authorities said the body was located in the lake. The identity of the deceased is unknown.

Police said they are treating the circumstances of the death as suspicious.

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 28, 2018