Crime
August 28, 2018 10:37 am
Updated: August 28, 2018 11:08 am

Body found at Port Union Waterfront Park in Toronto being treated as ‘suspicious’

A body was located at Port Union Waterfront Park in Toronto on Aug. 28, 2018.

Adam Dabrowski/Global News
Toronto police are investigating after a body was pulled from Lake Ontario in east-end Toronto.

Police said they responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Port Union Waterfront Park near Port Union Road south of Lawrence Avenue East.

Authorities said the body was located in the lake. The identity of the deceased is unknown.

Police said they are treating the circumstances of the death as suspicious.

Global News