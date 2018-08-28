New roadside test to detect marijuana coming to Canada

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is giving the green light to a new roadside test to check for drugs, named the “Drager DrugTest 5000”.

The first saliva screening equipment will be used by police to test for the main psychoactive agent in cannabis. The equipment will be made available to police forces across the country, although it will be up to police to decide what testing equipment they want to use.

Manufacturers say it could be ready to use within four to six weeks.

The federal government has pledged $161 million dollars in funding for police training and drug-testing equipment over the next five years, as well as a public awareness campaign about the perils of driving while high.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police said last month that it is unlikely to reach its goal of having 2,000 officers trained to spot drug-impaired drivers when marijuana becomes legal later this year.

Cannabis will become legal for recreational use on Oct. 17.