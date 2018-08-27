Provincial police to reveal new information about 1988 Innerkip-area homicide

Provincial police have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning to update an unsolved 1988 Innerkip-area homicide investigation.

Police didn’t identify the specific case in their statement, but police have yet to crack the 1988 murder of Thera Dieleman.

According to police, the murder is believed to have happened during the day on Sept. 16, 1988, where the 80-year-old Dieleman was found beaten and strangled in her home.

Police say a red, flatbed truck was seen in the driveway of her home that day, but a motive for Dieleman’s murder was never established.

In 2007, the DNA of a male suspect was collected from the crime scene, but police where hopeful that someone would bring a name forward — a name which never came. A $50,000 reward was also offered for information leading to an arrest.

Tuesday’s press conference will take place at OPP West Region Headquarters at 11 a.m.