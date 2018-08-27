Saskatoon Police Service fires officer facing criminal charges

Saskatoon Police Service has fired an officer facing three criminal charges.

Police Chief Troy Cooper said Const. Jarett Gelowitz was dismissed on Aug. 24 after found unsuitable for police service.

Cooper said the decision to fire Gelowitz, whose criminal charges are still before the court, was made to maintain the public trust in the force.

“The Saskatoon Police Service relies on public confidence and works hard to sustain the trust citizens of Saskatoon have in our officers,” Cooper said in a statement.

“We are accountable to the law and to the standards and expectations of our profession.”

Gelowitz was assigned to administrative duties on Dec. 28, 2017 after being charged with common assault for an on-duty incident dating back one year.

He was one of the officers who responded to a stolen SUV in December 2016.

The driver suffered a minor cut on his arm, but police have not said if it happened before or during his arrest, only that a physical confrontation occurred.

Gelowitz is now facing two more charges, which were announced Monday morning, for incidents in early 2017.

The first occurred on Jan. 22 when a man received minor injuries while being arrested after a foot pursuit.

The SPS use of force committee reviewed the incident after concerns were raised, and an investigation was launched by the force’s professional standards division.

Gelowitz was charged with common assault in the incident following consultation with the Crown.

The second incident happened on April 15 during the arrest of two men after a stolen vehicle chase.

Police said at the time it was thought the two suspects had suffered minor injuries, but injuries to the driver were found to be more serious than first thought.

An investigation was launched by the major crime section, with oversight by Saskatchewan’s Justice Ministry.

An aggravated assault charge was recommended by the Crown.

Gelowitz is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Sept. 13.

SPS said Gelowitz has the right to appeal his dismissal, which must be filed within 30 days.

Any appeal would be heard by an independent hearing officer designated by the minister responsible for the Police Act.