Greater Toronto Area under heat warning with hot, humid conditions until Wednesday

The Greater Toronto Area, including parts of southern Ontario, are under a heat warning which is expected to last until mid-week.

Environment Canada says the hot and humid airmass will move in on Monday and remain in place into Wednesday.

The daytime highs are expected to reach 31 C with humidex values around 40 for several days.

However, there is some relief during the evening hours as the overnight temperatures will drop to the low 20s.

People susceptible to heat exhaustion such as young children, older adults and people with chronic illness are being reminded to exercise caution outdoors.

The weather is expected to cool down by Thursday with a forecast daytime high of 23 C and an evening low of 13 C.

