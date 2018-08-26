Higgs, Gallant and McKenzie hit campaign trail for day 4 of New Brunswick election

The leaders of New Brunswick’s Liberal Party, NDP and PCs remain on the campaign trail Sunday.

Liberal leader Brian Gallant made a platform commitment announcement in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B., earlier this morning.

He is set to be joined by other provincial Liberal candidates for his candidacy nomination in the Shediac-Bay-Dieppe electoral district at the Boys and Girls Club at 76 Emmanuel St. in Dieppe.

PC leader Blaine Higgs will be attending the Kent Expo in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. with new candidate Kate Robertson.

He’ll later attend a fundraiser with Jason Kenney at 6:30 p.m. at Five Bridges Bar and Grill in Moncton.

NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie is set to spend the day canvassing in the Saint John Harbour district.

Green Party Leader David Coon is not scheduled to make any official announcements on Sunday.

People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin officially launched his campaign on Saturday evening but will not be campaigning on Sunday.

—With files form The Canadian Press