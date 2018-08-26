Vancouver police investigate multi-vehicle crash involving suspected stolen pick-up truck
Four people were taken to hospital Saturday evening following a multi-vehicle crash on Main Street involving a “suspected stolen pick-up truck.”
Vancouver Police said it happened just just after 5 p.m., officers tried to pull over a suspected stolen pick-up truck on Main Street near Pender Street, but the driver fled south, and out of concern for public safety, officers decided not to pursue the vehicle.
A short time later, the pick-up collided with a white Ford Focus on Main Street at Prior Street before bouncing into vehicles parked along the east side of Main Street.
Police said two occupants of the pick-up were arrested at the scene and transported to hospital, and at least two other people involved in the collision were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The Independent Investigation Office has been notified and is monitoring the investigation.
