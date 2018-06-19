Vancouver man dead following motorcycle crash in New Westminster

New Westminster Police say a Vancouver man is dead following a motorcycle crash during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

The motorcycle collided with a car around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 10th Avenue near McBride Boulevard.

READ MORE: Dash cam video shows horrific high speed crash

The area was closed for several hours as police investigated the collision scene.

Police say it’s too early to determine the cause of the crash or who may have been at fault.