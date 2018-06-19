Vancouver man dead following motorcycle crash in New Westminster
A A
New Westminster Police say a Vancouver man is dead following a motorcycle crash during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.
The motorcycle collided with a car around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 10th Avenue near McBride Boulevard.
READ MORE: Dash cam video shows horrific high speed crash
The area was closed for several hours as police investigated the collision scene.
Police say it’s too early to determine the cause of the crash or who may have been at fault.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.