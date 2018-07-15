Power briefly cut at Vancouver airport after car crashes into power pole in Richmond

Power was briefly lost at Vancouver International Airport after a car plowed into power pole in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Westminster Highway at Garden City Road around 4 p.m.

BC Hydro said the crash affected 4,000 customers in Richmond, including 600 living on Sea Island, where the power was out completely.

Crews are responding to an outage affecting 4000 customers in #RichmondBC and expect to arrive around 5pm. Latest info after they arrive will be on our mobile site: https://t.co/RNYFYUvmu8 pic.twitter.com/qH8MqpajsK — BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 15, 2018

A spokesperson for YVR airport said the power went out about 10 minutes later, with backup systems kicking in “immediately” before full power returned roughly half an hour later.

“We are seeing minor impacts to operations as systems switch between backup and regular power systems,” the airport added.

Travelers at YVR reported power was either out or flickering on and off.

Power continues to go off and on at Vancouver International Airport #YVR. Is this common? — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) July 15, 2018

Power outage delays at south terminal. Stuck at the gate. #yvr — Tina Pod (@Splats05) July 15, 2018

Kraig Krause with Global News in Kingston was in the airport Sunday, and told Global News that the power went out twice in an hour’s time, and that airport staff weren’t providing any updates to travelers.

TransLink said the outage had impacted the YVR Airport, Sea Island and Templeton stations, which switched to reserve power. Train service was reportedly not impeded.

BC Hydro said crews are working to restore power to the Richmond and Sea Island customers affected.

RCMP have not provided any details on the crash, including the condition of any passengers.

—With files from Robyn Crawford