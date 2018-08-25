Toronto Blue Jays

More
Toronto Blue Jays
August 25, 2018 9:36 pm

Morales homers in 6th straight game as Blue Jays rebound to beat Phillies 8-6

By Dhiren Mahiban The Canadian Press
A A

Aledmys Diaz drove in three runs with a two-out double in the eighth inning to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 8-6 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The win extends the Blue Jays’ (60-69) streak to a season-high five games. Joe Biagini (2-7) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win while Ken Giles picked up his 18th save of the season.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays to face Yankees on 30th anniversary of Rogers Centre

Seranthony Dominguez (1-5) was charged with three earned runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning as the Phillies (69-60) dropped to 5-14 in their last 19 road contests.

WATCH: Baseball fans laugh as they wade through flood waters in Toronto following Blue jays game

Aaron Sanchez, activated off the disabled list on Saturday (due to a right index finger contusion), was tagged for six earned runs on 10 hits over parts of six innings. The Blue Jays right-hander struck out two and walked a pair.

Kendrys Morales and Billy McKinney each hit a two-run homer, and Teoscar Hernandez delivered an RBI single in the win.

READ MORE: Morales hits pair of home runs in Blue Jays 5-3 win over Orioles

Rhys Hoskins scored Roman Quinn on a sac-fly for the game’s first run in the third.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Baseball
Jose Cruz Jr.
Kendrys Moralex
MLB
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies
Sports
Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News