Morales homers in 6th straight game as Blue Jays rebound to beat Phillies 8-6

Aledmys Diaz drove in three runs with a two-out double in the eighth inning to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 8-6 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The win extends the Blue Jays’ (60-69) streak to a season-high five games. Joe Biagini (2-7) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win while Ken Giles picked up his 18th save of the season.

Seranthony Dominguez (1-5) was charged with three earned runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning as the Phillies (69-60) dropped to 5-14 in their last 19 road contests.

Aaron Sanchez, activated off the disabled list on Saturday (due to a right index finger contusion), was tagged for six earned runs on 10 hits over parts of six innings. The Blue Jays right-hander struck out two and walked a pair.

Kendrys Morales and Billy McKinney each hit a two-run homer, and Teoscar Hernandez delivered an RBI single in the win.

Rhys Hoskins scored Roman Quinn on a sac-fly for the game’s first run in the third.