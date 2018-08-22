Toronto Blue Jays to face Yankees on 30th anniversary of Rogers Centre

Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 2019 season on March 28 against visiting Detroit.

The Jays will also mark 30 years at Rogers Centre when they host the New York Yankees on June 5, the anniversary of the first game at the ballpark then known as SkyDome.

The season starts March 20-21 in Tokyo with a series between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners. The domestic Opening Day is scheduled for March 28, the earliest in MLB history excluding special season openers abroad.

The Jay host the Orioles in a three-game series after the opening four-game set with Detroit. Then it’s an 16-game stretch with a home series against Tampa sandwiched between road games in Cleveland, Boston, Minnesota and Oakland. The April 9 game against the Red Sox is the Boston home opener.

The season features 20 interleague games for the Jays with home series against San Francisco (April 23-24), San Diego (May 24-26), Arizona (June 7-9) and Atlanta (Aug. 27-28).

Toronto hosts the Twins, White Sox, Red Sox and Padres in May, closing out the May long weekend with a game May 20 against Boston.

The Jays host the Chicago White Sox on Mother’s Day (May 12) and the Kansas City Royals on Canada Day (July 1).

Toronto wraps up the regular season with a six-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles (Sept. 23-25) and Tampa Bay Rays (Sept. 27-29).

