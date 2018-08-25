Canada
August 25, 2018 5:52 pm

Passengers on grounded Arctic cruise ship to be flown back to Yellowknife

By Staff The Canadian Press

The CCGS Pierre Radisson is one of the two ice breakers that helped free the Akedemik Ioffe which ran aground in northern Canada on Friday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of Fisheries and Oceans
A A

KUGAARUK, Nunavut – RCMP say passengers from an Arctic cruise ship that ran aground Friday morning will be flown back south.

Cpl. Serge Yelle of the Kugaruuk detachment says he expects between 80 and 90 of the passengers will fly from the remote Arctic coastline community back to Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories.

All of the passengers were safely transferred from the grounded ship to a sister cruise ship and are expected back in Kugaruuk later today.

READ MORE: Grounded passenger ship Akademik Ioffe refloated in Canadian Arctic

One Coast Guard icebreaker is on the scene and a second is on its way.

The Transportation Safety Board is considering whether it will send investigators to the site.

A board spokesman says the ship has suffered some damage.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arctic cruise ship
grounded cruise ship
grounded cruise ship Arctic
Kugaaruk ship
Nunavut
nunavut ship
Yellowknife

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News