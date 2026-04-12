RCMP warn against bringing firearms to detachments under federal buyback program

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Walking into a police station with a firearm isn’t something RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., recommend, even if you’re taking advantage of a federal gun buyback program.

They are reminding firearm owners not to bring guns directly to police detachments as part of the federal assault-style firearms compensation program, because walking into a police station with a firearm can land you in trouble.

In a statement Sunday, RCMP said several individuals have recently attended Upper Fraser Valley detachments hoping to relinquish their firearms in person, a move police say is causing more concern than compliance.

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Mounties say arriving at a detachment with unsecured or unregistered firearms is a criminal offence, even if the intent is to follow the rules.

Police say people who have registered for the buyback program will receive instructions through the Public Safety Canada portal on how to safely schedule a collection appointment.

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The program is part of the federal government’s effort to remove prohibited assault-style firearms from circulation, with compensation offered to those who follow the rules.

RCMP say anyone looking to surrender a firearm who has not yet registered should call their local detachment using the non-emergency line for guidance.

More information on collection and disposal options is available through the federal government’s assault-style firearms compensation program website.