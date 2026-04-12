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Canada

RCMP warn against bringing firearms to detachments under federal buyback program

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted April 12, 2026 6:04 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP in Saskatchewan say an alert has been issued for a First Nation after reports of two men in the community with a firearm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP in Saskatchewan say an alert has been issued for a First Nation after reports of two men in the community with a firearm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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Walking into a police station with a firearm isn’t something RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., recommend, even if you’re taking advantage of a federal gun buyback program.

They are reminding firearm owners not to bring guns directly to police detachments as part of the federal assault-style firearms compensation program, because walking into a police station with a firearm can land you in trouble.

In a statement Sunday, RCMP said several individuals have recently attended Upper Fraser Valley detachments hoping to relinquish their firearms in person, a move police say is causing more concern than compliance.

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Mounties say arriving at a detachment with unsecured or unregistered firearms is a criminal offence, even if the intent is to follow the rules.

Police say people who have registered for the buyback program will receive instructions through the Public Safety Canada portal on how to safely schedule a collection appointment.

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The program is part of the federal government’s effort to remove prohibited assault-style firearms from circulation, with compensation offered to those who follow the rules.

RCMP say anyone looking to surrender a firearm who has not yet registered should call their local detachment using the non-emergency line for guidance.

More information on collection and disposal options is available through the federal government’s assault-style firearms compensation program website.

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