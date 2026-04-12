Under the Needle: Highlights from the Saskatoon Tattoo Expo

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Hundreds of people gathered at Prairieland Park this weekend for the Saskatoon Tattoo Expo. This year was bigger than ever, featuring a massive array of artists and vendors from all over the world showcasing their skills.

Expo goers got the chance to get tattoos and piercings, with fineline and Pokémon designs being the most popular choices at the event. The expo also offers the opportunity for people to meet with several different artists to see whose style and work was the best fit.

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There were also several vendors selling shirts, stickers and original art pieces, allowing people to show their support even if they were not seeking a tattoo.

Watch the video above to hear tattoo artists’ best advice when it comes to getting a tattoo.