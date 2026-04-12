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Canada

Under the Needle: Highlights from the Saskatoon Tattoo Expo

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted April 12, 2026 8:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Under the Needle: Highlights from the Saskatoon Tattoo Expo'
Under the Needle: Highlights from the Saskatoon Tattoo Expo
WATCH: Hundreds gathered at Prairieland Park this weekend for the Saskatoon Tattoo Expo. With artists and vendors arriving from across the globe, it was the event's biggest year yet. Payton Zillich takes us to the grounds for a firsthand look at some fresh ink.
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Hundreds of people gathered at Prairieland Park this weekend for the Saskatoon Tattoo Expo. This year was bigger than ever, featuring a massive array of artists and vendors from all over the world showcasing their skills.

Expo goers got the chance to get tattoos and piercings, with fineline and Pokémon designs being the most popular choices at the event. The expo also offers the opportunity for people to meet with several different artists to see whose style and work was the best fit.

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There were also several vendors selling shirts, stickers and original art pieces, allowing people to show their support even if they were not seeking a tattoo.

Watch the video above to hear tattoo artists’ best advice when it comes to getting a tattoo. 

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