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Canada

Boating incident leaves one dead in Brampton

By Moosa Imran & Lexy Benedict Global News
Posted April 12, 2026 4:24 pm
1 min read
An hours long search led Peel Regional Police to the body of a man in Brampton's Heart Lake. View image in full screen
An hours long search led Peel Regional Police to the body of a man in Brampton's Heart Lake. Global News
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Peel Regional Police confirmed Sunday that one man is dead after a canoe flipped in Heart Lake Conservation Area in Brampton, Ont., late Saturday.

According to police, the call about boaters in distress came in around 9:30 p.m. on April 11.

Brampton Fire Department crews were on scene within minutes of the call and conducted a search and rescue mission. They found a woman in the water, who had been in a canoe that capsized. They did not immediately find the man she had been with.

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“The conservation area here was closed,” said Const. Tyler Bell-Morena with the Peel police. “Nobody should’ve had access to the water; there certainly should not have been anybody out lake boating,” he added.

Rescue efforts went on for hours and with the help of the police’s marine unit, the body of the other boater was found Sunday afternoon.

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An investigation is underway.

Police said that although the circumstances are peculiar, there is no indication of foul play. All avenues will be explored in the investigation.

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