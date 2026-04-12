Soccer fans in Calgary endure snow, cold for chance to see FIFA World Cup trophy

Send this page to someone via email

Excited soccer fans gathered outside the Saddledome on Sunday as Calgary welcomed the FIFA World Cup trophy tour which is making its way across Canada ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Some were able to get their picture taken mere inches from the iconic trophy, which is only allowed to be touched by FIFA representatives players and coaches of teams that have won the World Cup, and foreign dignitaries.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll be the closest Columbians to ever get to a World Cup,” laughed Brandon Ortiz, a fan who attended the event with friends. “It’s surreal, only the champions of the World Cup have ever touched it, it’s super awesome to get that close to it.”

View image in full screen Fans get up close and personal with the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy. Drew Stremick / Global News

“It was so exciting,” exclaimed fan Aisha Nadem of the trophy. “I can’t even believe I saw it with my own two eyes! I think I already passed out and forgot what happened!”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alongside representatives from FIFA, Coca-Cola (a major sponsor), and various levels of government, soccer player Roque Júnior unveiled the trophy to fans. Júnior was a defender with Brazil when they won the cup in 2002.

“For me, (unveiling the trophy is) a pleasure. Because it was a dream, a childhood dream you know?” Júnior explained. “Every time that I meet the trophy, I remember that I won the World Cup.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen There were plenty of opportunities for fans to test their skills on Sunday. Drew Stremick / Global News

There were also plenty of opportunities for fans to try their skills, from seeing how high of a header they could hit to passing and shooting drills.

Hosting responsibilities for this years tournament has been split between Canada, the United States and Mexico, with games in Canada taking place in Vancouver and Toronto. Some fans hope that as more and more Canadians become fans of the sport, eventually games will be played in Calgary too.

View image in full screen The 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place from June 11 until July 19, 2026. Drew Stremick / Global News

“It’s not impossible,” said Soma Ali, who also attended Sunday’s festivities. “If there are more fans there will be a chance to host one of the games in the future!”

Story continues below advertisement

The first game of the tournament will see Mexico squaring off against South Africa on June 11. Canada will face Bosnia on June 12 in Toronto at BMO Field.