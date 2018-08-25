Missing 14-year-old Alliston teen reported missing Thursday located: OPP

The search for a missing Alliston teen is now over.

Nottawasaga OPP say that 14-year-old Alexis Phillips has been located in good health.

Phillips had been reported missing from her home in Alliston on Thursday.

Police thanked the public for their continued support and assistance.

