August 24, 2018 9:54 am

Nottwasaga OPP seek public’s help in locating missing Alliston teen

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a youth reported missing from the Alliston area.

Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alexis Phillips, who has been missing from her home in Alliston since 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police describe Phillips as approximately five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing around 105 pounds. She has blond, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and braces.

Police are searching for 14-year-old Alexis Phillips (above).

Nottawasaga OPP / Provided

According to police, she was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a grey tank top, black flip-flop sandals and was carrying a purple sports bag.

Police are also searching for a white Acura ILX equipped with an Ontario Licence plate which reads AXDT 587.

While officers do not believe Phillip’s disappearance is suspicious, they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939.

