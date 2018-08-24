Nottwasaga OPP seek public’s help in locating missing Alliston teen

Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alexis Phillips, who has been missing from her home in Alliston since 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police describe Phillips as approximately five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing around 105 pounds. She has blond, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and braces.

According to police, she was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a grey tank top, black flip-flop sandals and was carrying a purple sports bag.

#Nottawasaga #OPP seeking vehicle in relation to a Missing Person. 2016 white Acura ILX. Ontario Licence AXDT587. Last seen in the Alliston area. If located please call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 pic.twitter.com/QWgL7DNq4M — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 24, 2018

Police are also searching for a white Acura ILX equipped with an Ontario Licence plate which reads AXDT 587.

While officers do not believe Phillip’s disappearance is suspicious, they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939.