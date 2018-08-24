Nottwasaga OPP seek public’s help in locating missing Alliston teen
Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alexis Phillips, who has been missing from her home in Alliston since 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police describe Phillips as approximately five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing around 105 pounds. She has blond, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and braces.
According to police, she was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a grey tank top, black flip-flop sandals and was carrying a purple sports bag.
Police are also searching for a white Acura ILX equipped with an Ontario Licence plate which reads AXDT 587.
While officers do not believe Phillip’s disappearance is suspicious, they are concerned for her well-being.
