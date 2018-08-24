For her 80th birthday, RCMP want to find her daughter – she’s been missing for 10 years

The Coquitlam RCMP is working to make Ann Winston’s 80th birthday wish come true: finding her missing daughter.

In a release, Ann said “she was our baby.”

It would really get to me if we could find her. That’s exactly what I want to do.

Kim Rogelstad, also known as Kim Winston, was reported missing June 5, 2007. More than 10 years later, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said police are now releasing never before seen photos of Rogelstad.

“We think that somebody close to Kim knows something, and maybe now with the passing of time, they’re finally willing to come forward,” he said.

“There’s the option of coming forward anonymously on Crime Stoppers and plus, with social media, the way messages get around now has changed so we’re really hoping somebody who knows something comes forward and lets us know.”

“We’re trying to jog memories by releasing a couple of new photos, and to bring it home how important it is to Ann to find her daughter. She gets teary eyed when she talks about it, she’s a lovely lady… she’s quite pragmatic and realistic that with so much time, anything could have happened, but she would love to have closure.”

He said this is one of those files police are really giving an extra push.

“Because somebody who really cares is at a point in her life where she doesn’t feel she has much longer to get answers.”

Rogelstad is described as 43 years old, Caucasian, with green eyes and brown hair, 5’8″ and weighing about 145 lbs. She was known to frequent the area of Pinetree Way and Lougheed Highway.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for Missing Person’s Unit (file #2007-19504) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).