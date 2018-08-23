Pincher Creek RCMP help Lethbridge police search for man reported missing 2 weeks ago

Pincher Creek RCMP are now assisting the Lethbridge Police Service in the search for a man reported missing two weeks ago.

Lethbridge police have put out two notices asking the public to help find 23-year-old Samson Mandefro.

“I can’t stress this enough, we just want our friend home,” said Trey McDonnell, a close friend of the missing man.

Mandefro’s family and friends have been anxiously waiting for him to call, text, or show up, since he seemingly vanished after a trip to Waterton Lakes National Park on Aug. 9. Police reported Mandefro went to Waterton with a friend.

“The last time he was heard from was Friday morning (Aug. 10),” McDonnell said. “From then on, we haven’t really heard from him, haven’t seen him, haven’t gotten any leads.”

McDonnell believes his friend’s phone died after that, adding the lack of communication with people close to him is not typical behaviour.

“We went to Waterton and riddled that town with photos of him, with the number of the police, with my number, and we have not gotten any tips yet.”

Lethbridge police told Global News the investigation into Mandefro’s whereabouts is ongoing and there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

“His whereabouts are super unknown,” McDonnell said. “His phone, as we know of, has not been turned on since then. There are just a lot of unanswered questions that we want the answers to.”

Pincher Creek RCMP are also calling on the public to help locate the missing Lethbridge man, saying they are concerned for his safety and well-being, and would like to speak with him.

Mandefro is described as:

Six feet tall

154 pounds

Black hair (Mohawk)

Brown eyes

Tattoo of lion on right forearm

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue jeans and a grey T-shirt.

Anyone with information on Mandefro’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pincher Creek RCMP Detachment at 403-627-6010 or local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS.