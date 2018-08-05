Hamilton
Hamilton police seek public assistance in locating missing person

55-year-old Kevin Kinns was reported missing on August 4.

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Kevin Kinns was last seen on August 4 after leaving his home on the mountain sometime before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say friends and family are concerned for his well-being, as Kinns is 55 years of age but functions at the level of a 5-year-old.

They add that he is non-verbal and frequently goes for walks, often in the downtown core.

He’s described as a white male, approximately 5’6”, 154 lbs. and has short brown hair. He often wears blue jeans and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Kinns’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Mountain Staff Sargent at 905-546-3886 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

