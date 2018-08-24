Sask. gynecologist gets 2.5 years for sexual assaulting 4 patients
A former gynecologist who was found guilty of sexually assaulting four of his patients in Yorkton, Sask., has been sentenced to two 1/2 years in prison.
Mohammed Haque, who is 74, was charged with 16 counts following an RCMP investigation that started in 2001.
He was found not guilty of the other 12 charges in Yorkton Court of Queen’s Bench.
Haque’s lawyer says he will appeal the convictions and sentence, and that he would apply for Haque’s release from custody.
The judge also ordered Haque to provide a DNA sample, abide by a 10-year firearm prohibition and be placed on the National Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.
Haque gave up his medical licence after he was charged in 2013 with unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.
