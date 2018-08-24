Dramatic crash in Mississippi as car goes airborne, flies into school bus

Dashcam video caught the shocking moment a car went airborne before hitting a school bus on Thursday morning in Mississippi, after police say the driver had been driving recklessly on an off ramp before losing control of his vehicle, leaving three people injured.

The incident happened in Pearl, Miss. during the morning commute.

Clark Pennington, who owned the dashcam, told ABC-affiliate WLOX it began when he heard a tire squealing.

“I knew something was happening,” he said. “So out of my peripheral vision I could see the car coming across the median and flipping and going into the other vehicles just ahead of me.”

The video shows what appears to be a black Camaro coming from the left side of the screen, crossing the grassy median sideways before colliding with a white vehicle, flipping over into the air and ending up on a school bus.

Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty said Erik Payton of Jackson, Miss. was driving recklessly.

Witnesses told NBC-affiliate WLBT 3 Payton was able to crawl out of the car and checked on the cars involved in the incident.

“My first thoughts were, ‘Is this gonna hit me?’ And when I saw that it wasn’t gonna hit me, I picked up the phone and dialed 911,” Pennington said. “Even though the car was still in the process of rolling I was on the phone with the 911 operator.”

Police said in a Facebook post that the bus had not picked up any students and injuries were minor. A mother and her child, who were in the white vehicle that was involved in the crash, were taken to hospital for evaluation.

Payton was arrested on scene for having no insurance. Police said he’s responsible for damaging state property, public property and another vehicle. The Clarion Ledger reports other charges may be forthcoming.