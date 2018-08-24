New coach, same philosophy as Pats rookie camp wraps up

Although John Paddock handed over the reins to Dave Struch as head coach of the Regina Pats, it doesn’t mean the team’s style of play will change.

“We feel really good about what we’ve done at this point as far as our process and being a good program. We’re just going to continue that and we’re going to coach to the player(s) that we’ve got,” Struch said.

“As far as the systems go, they’ll stay the same (and) we want to play the same way.”

Since Paddock and Struch joined the Pats in 2014, the team has enjoyed quite a bit of success including a franchise record of 52 wins in 2016-17 along with a trip to the Memorial Cup final this past year.

“After the last four years, we’ve had a good relationship as a coaching staff (and) not a whole lot is going to change. The communication is still going to be there and how we’re going to pick the team is going to be done the same way,” Struch said.

The new title comes with more responsibility on and off the ice, but what makes the transition easier for Struch, is knowing he can still lean on Paddock.

“John is close by for us as the coaching staff to utilize him. We are so excited with how things have gone for us for four years as a group and an organization,” Struch said.

Struch said the four-day rookie camp gives him and the organization a great opportunity to gauge their future, and so far, he likes what he sees.

“In the last four years we wanted to develop a team with (strong) puck possession (while) playing fast, playing hard (and) playing smart,” Struch said.

“One thing we’ve seen with this new crop of young guys, is they all have good skating ability.”

The rookie camp also gives the players a taste of what it’s like playing in the Western Hockey League.

“We want them to experience as close to the pro atmosphere as they can. Having it over here at the Brandt Centre is really good, the visual of what happens down here is really good for the young players,” Struch said.

“The way we carry ourselves is really important for the parents and players to see.”

Rookie camp wraps up Friday, while the veterans begin on-ice sessions on Saturday.