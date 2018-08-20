Pats acquire goaltender Carter Woodside from Kootenay ICE

The Regina Pats have acquired 17-year-old goaltender Carter Woodside from the Kootenay ICE in exchange for a conditional 8th round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Woodside, from Asquith, Saskatchewan, was originally a 6th round pick by the ICE in 2016.

“We are really happy to acquire Carter,” said Pats General Manager John Paddock. “He will add some needed depth at the goalie position to our organization.”

Woodside played the 2017-18 season with the Prince Albert Mintos of the SMAHL.

In 21 appearances, he went 15-5-0 with a 2.53 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.

In the playoffs, he appeared in three games, going 2-1 with a 1.69 goals against average and a .940 save percentage as the Mintos went to the league final against the Notre Dame Hounds.

The condition on the trade is based on the number of games played for Woodside during the 2018-19 season.

The Pats will kick off the 2018 pre-season on Aug. 31 against the Swift Current Broncos at the Brandt Centre.