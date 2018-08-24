Officer accused in Cody Severight death no longer with force say Winnipeg police

The officer accused in a fatal hit-and-run is no longer a constable with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Justin Steven Holz is charged in connection with the death of 23-year-old Cody Severight, who died after being struck on Main Street near Sutherland Avenue last October.

Holz, an off-duty officer at the time of the incident, was taken into custody several kilometres away.

He was released on a promise to appear and was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

A spokesperson for the police would only say Holz is no longer employed, but would not say if he resigned.

Holz faces several counts, including impaired driving causing death and failure to stop and remain at the scene of a crash.​

