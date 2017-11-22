Case involving off-duty officer charged in fatal hit and run hits Winnipeg courts

The case involving an off-duty Winnipeg police officer and a fatal hit and run was in court for the first time Wednesday.

The initial court date, a routine scheduling appointment, was held in an assignment court in downtown Winnipeg.

Const. Justin Steven Holz, who has been charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to stop and remain at the scene of a crash, did not appear.

23-year-old Cody Severight was killed on Oct. 10 after he was hit by a vehicle on Main Street near Sutherland Avenue.

Holz, an officer who was off-duty at the time of the incident, was arrested 7.5 kilometres away at Main Street and Red River Boulevard.

He was released on a promise to appear and immediately placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

The case will return to court on Dec. 12.