It could be the end for Gaetan Barrette as health minister

At the Thursday morning kickoff to the Quebec provincial election campaign, Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard re-iterated his satisfaction with his health minister.

Gaetan Barrette has always had the support of Couillard, even if he wasn’t the most popular minister in the eyes of the Quebec public.

His health care reforms have been criticized by Quebec’s ombudsman.

Last summer, a Mainstreet poll found that 55 per cent of anglophones disapproved of how Barrette handled problems at the MUHC after 10 board members resigned at the same time.

A Leger poll in March of this year found that two-thirds of Quebecers surveyed thought he was doing a “bad job.”

In February, the third opposition party, Quebec Solidaire, organized a march to pressure the Liberal government to toss Barrette. Their petition demanding the same collected 50,000 signatures.

The health minister has been criticized for not providing enough baths to seniors in care homes and escalating a conflict with the province’s nurses.

On Friday afternoon, the Liberals will present a new candidate in Quebec City who could potentially be the next health minister, if the party is re-elected.

Gertrude Bourdon resigned Thursday afternoon from her role as CEO of the Laval University hospital to run as a candidate in the riding of Jean-Lesage.

Earlier this week, at a pre-election Liberal caucus in the Beauce, Barrette showed support for Bourdon, saying she was more than qualified for the job.

“She is a top administrator of our health care system. She is at the top of five university hospitals in Quebec City. Those are big hospitals,” he said.

How does he feel about possibly being replaced?

“What is important to me is to make sure that we go ahead with a team that has enough experience, judgment and understanding of what’s at stake here,” he said.

Barrette wouldn’t say if there’s another portfolio he would be interested in. He said his priority for now is for him and his party to get re-elected.

Reports indicate that the CAQ will also present a candidate who could be a potential health minister if that party forms the government: Danielle McCann is the former CEO of the Montreal health and social services agency and could be the CAQ candidate in Sanguinet.