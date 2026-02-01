Drainville officially enters race to lead CAQ

See more sharing options

MONTREAL – Bernard Drainville is officially entering the race to succeed François Legault as leader of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec.

The former environment minister launched his campaign for the party’s top spot on Sunday morning in the riding of Lévis, where he has served as a legislator since 2022.

Drainville says he chose to run because Quebec “needs a nationalist voice,” but acknowledges the CAQ has lost Quebecers’ confidence in recent years, saying the party has strayed from its roots.

He is also doubling down on a would-be “third link” between Quebec City and Lévis, reviving an issue that drew backlash several years ago to the point that Legault cancelled his proposal for a car tunnel under the St. Lawrence River.

So far, Drainville’s only declared opponent is Christine Fréchette, the former energy and economy minister who launched her candidacy a week earlier in Trois-Rivières.

Fréchette now has the support of virtually half the cabinet and other Quebec national assembly members, while Drainville is backed by one cabinet minister and eight other legislators so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.