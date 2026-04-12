Quebec is about to learn who will be next premier

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Quebecers will find out Sunday who will become their next premier after the Coalition Avenir Québec counts the votes in a race to replace the only leader the party has ever had.

Christine Fréchette, a former economy minister, and Bernard Drainville, an ex-environment minister, threw their names in the hat after outgoing Premier François Legault announced in January he was stepping down.

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About 20,500 CAQ members were eligible to cast a vote and choose the new leader.

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Fréchette focused her campaign on economic issues, while also saying she was open to allowing more permanent residents in Quebec.

Drainville leaned on conservative ideas while positioning himself as the candidate best suited to defend Quebec’s identity and to adopt a stricter immigration policy.

The winner will have their work cut out for them as the latest public opinion polls show the governing party trailing far behind the Parti Québécois and Quebec Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2026.