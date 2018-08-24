Video of suspect vehicle released in Richmond Hill abduction investigation

York Regional Police have released a new video of a vehicle they’re looking for in connection with an abduction investigation in Richmond Hill.

Police said a woman rang the doorbell at a home in the area of High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

A surveillance video from the home shows a man, with what appears to be a handgun, dragging a woman by her hair to a vehicle and driving off.

“I think I’m going to die,” the woman recorded on camera said before she is taken away. The man can be heard in the video threatening to kill the victim.

Police said no one answered the door and investigators are treating the case as a possible abduction.

Authorities said the vehicle is described as a newer model compact SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #2 District criminal investigations bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

