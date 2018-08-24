Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for people in Waterton Lakes National Park

A wildfire burning about five kilometres south of the townsite in Waterton Lakes National Park has prompted officials to warn people in the area to be ready to leave on short notice.

“People in Waterton Park should be prepared to evacuate on short notice,” Parks Canada said in an emergency alert issued shortly before 10:30 p.m. “Parks Canada will post more information as it becomes available.

“Avoid the area.”

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for Waterton Lakes National Park due to an out of control fire near Boundary Creek. Be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Advance notice will be given prior to evacuation; this may be limited due to changing conditions. https://t.co/GsbrpDQ8mY — Waterton Lakes NP (@WatertonLakesNP) August 24, 2018

Parks Canada said the fire is burning in the Boundary Creek Valley and approaching Upper Waterton Lake.

Because of the evacuation alert, officials suggested people in the park ensure they know where their family members are and to decide on where to meet outside of the evacuation area in the event an evacuation is ordered.

People were also asked to gather essential items like medication, glasses and valuable papers to be ready for the potential of a quick departure.

Parks Canada said that if an evacuation is ordered, people will be given notice in person or over the phone and that people would be asked to leave the park “within one hour of formal notice.”

Last year, an evacuation order was issued for the southern Alberta park because of the Kenow wildfire which cause mass destruction in the park.

