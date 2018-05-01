Significant portion of Waterton Lakes National Park closed for 2018 season

Waterton Lakes National Park is open for the 2018 season, but there are some significant closures in place due to last year’s Kenow fire.

Parks Canada says the September blaze affected 38 per cent of the park and 50 per cent of its vegetation.

Waterton’s main entrance road and the Chief Mountain Highway are open, along with the townsite and Waterton Lakes, but much of the west side of the park will be off-limits.

The entire Akamina Parkway is closed, along with most of the Red Rock Parkway from Red Rock Canyon to Bellevue Prairie Trail, you can still access that trail from the entrance road along the parkway, but by foot or bike only.

Parks Canada says both areas will remain closed throughout 2018, and add it’s too early to provide a timeline for when they might reopen.

“The agency is working to restore the national park experience in a manner that is safe for the thousands of Canadians and visitors who enjoy the park each year while advancing ecological objectives for the park,” Parks Canada said in a news release on Tuesday.

The park’s visitor centre was lost in the Kenow fire.

A temporary centre will be operating in the townsite at the Lion’s Hall on Fountain Avenue.

More information about Waterton Lakes National Park’s 2018 season can be found here.

