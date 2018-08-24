Hamilton Tiger-Cats rally for walk off win versus Eskimos

It was a walk off win for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. And a big one at that.

Lirim Hajrullahu drilled a 29-yard field goal as time expired and the Ticats rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the Edmonton Eskimos 25-24 at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday night.

The game winner was one of four field goals Hajrullahu made in the game. He missed wide left on a 41-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter.

The Cats burst out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 10-yard touchdown run by Alex Green and a 25-year field goal by Hajrullahu.

Edmonton (6-4) owned the second quarter, scoring 24 unanswered points before the break.

Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly threw three touchdowns in the quarter, a 95-yard TD to Duke Williams and two majors (36 and 17 yards) to Derel Walker.

At halftime, the Tiger-Cats held an on-field ceremony to induct former defensive end Joe Montford onto the Wall of Honour.

@rickzamperin Awesome win for Joe on his night. So happy to see him on the wall. Class act all the way. Amazing speech, nothing more important then family! Player of the game Montford! #FifthQuarter — Michael Borsc (@DevourerMichael) August 24, 2018

Hamilton (4-6) shut out Edmonton in the second half, outscoring their western rivals 15-0 in the final two periods.

Jeremiah Masoli was intercepted twice in the first half but made up for it by throwing his only touchdown of the game to Luke Tasker, a 51-yard scoring play that cut Edmonton’s lead to 24-22 after the ensuing two-point convert failed.

With 1:32 left to play in regulation, the Ticats moved the ball to the Edmonton 21-yard line where Hajrullahu booted the game-winning field goal.

Hamilton’s victory completed a season sweep of the Eskimos. The Cats beat Edmonton 38-21 to win at Commonwealth Stadium on June 22.

The Tiger-Cats next play in the Labour Day Classic when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Sept. 3.